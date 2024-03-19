Adding an oil burner
The BMW 620d M Sport Signature has been launched in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is now available in the diesel variant as well. The exterior design of the BMW 620d M Sport Signature flows smoothly over into the front headlights and creates a sharp angular expression. The contours for the BMW kidney grille and headlights immediately bordering it on either side make a striking impression. The BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters along with Adaptive functionality.
Inside, Comfort Seats offer fully electric seat adjustment with memory function and lumbar support on the driver as well as passenger side. A Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers and woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats whilst the Rear-seat Entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25” touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. The powered liftback tailgate opens to reveal the luggage compartment which has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split.
The diesel engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine generating a maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.
The BMW 620d M Sport Signature is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 78,90,000.