Adding an oil burner

Inside, Comfort Seats offer fully electric seat adjustment with memory function and lumbar support on the driver as well as passenger side. A Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers and woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats whilst the Rear-seat Entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25” touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. The powered liftback tailgate opens to reveal the luggage compartment which has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split.

The diesel engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine generating a maximum output of 190 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

The BMW 620d M Sport Signature is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 78,90,000.