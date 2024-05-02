KIA joins hands with MapMyIndia for new navigation features

Kia Motors, has announced its collaboration with Map My India for offering high-tech, smart navigation solution to Kia customers nationwide. Integrated with My Kia and Kia Connect platforms, this strategic collaboration redefines the driving experience for users with accurate location services and a comprehensive place search function empowering users to confidently navigate their journeys. The platform's 4-wheeler-specific Points of Interest (POIs) search, spanning over 450 categories, enables easy discovery of vital services like dealerships and service centers, fuel stations, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and more.
Drivers will now enjoy speed limit alerts, real-time incident updates (e.g., water logging, road works, traffic jams), and voice-guided navigation support while driving.