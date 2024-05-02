KIA joins hands with MapMyIndia for new navigation features

Kia Motors, has announced its collaboration with Map My India for offering high-tech, smart navigation solution to Kia customers nationwide. Integrated with My Kia and Kia Connect platforms, this strategic collaboration redefines the driving experience for users with accurate location services and a comprehensive place search function empowering users to confidently navigate their journeys. The platform's 4-wheeler-specific Points of Interest (POIs) search, spanning over 450 categories, enables easy discovery of vital services like dealerships and service centers, fuel stations, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and more.