Audi launches the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition

Audi has introduced the Black styling package for its Q3 and Q3 Sportback that features a gloss-black grille, black Audi rings in front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

In addition to this, you get 18-inch alloys, S-line exterior package, LED lights front and rear, progressive steering, a panoramic sunroof, Wireless phone charging, and other features. There is a 10 speaker 180-watt sound system, and a gesture operated electric tailgate. Safety-wise, six airbags are standard as is Electronic Stability control and more.