Cars

Audi launches the new Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition

The new versions of the Q3 add some features and bring with it minor styling upgrades
Audi Q3 Bold
Audi Q3 Bold

 Audi has introduced the Black styling package for its Q3 and Q3 Sportback that features a gloss-black grille, black Audi rings in front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

In addition to this, you get 18-inch alloys, S-line exterior package, LED lights front and rear, progressive steering, a panoramic sunroof, Wireless phone charging, and other features. There is a 10 speaker 180-watt sound system, and a gesture operated electric tailgate. Safety-wise, six airbags are standard as is Electronic Stability control and more.

Audi Q3 Bold
The 3 Series Gran Limo M Sport Pro comes to India

Price ranges from INR 54.6 lakhs to55.7 lakhs, ex-showroom

Audi
Audi Q3

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com