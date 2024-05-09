The 3 Series Gran Limo M Sport Pro comes to India

The interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment. The car comes with illuminated door sill plates. The standard M Headliner Anthracite upholstery adds to the exclusiveness inside the car. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats lapped in genuine leather Vernasca.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats.

The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.

A modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display.

The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles. Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers.