The 3 Series Gran Limo M Sport Pro comes to India

The enhanced exterior body design features are more expressive and powerful than ever. The Blacked Out Kidney Grille adds to the aggressive front look of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition.
The standard Adaptive LED headlights ensure consistent illumination of the road ahead, even when cornering. The outer daytime driving light elements also serve as turn indicators.
The interior offers a modern space with a focus on driving enjoyment. The car comes with illuminated door sill plates. The standard M Headliner Anthracite upholstery adds to the exclusiveness inside the car. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats lapped in genuine leather Vernasca.
Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats.
The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.
A modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Control Display.
The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobiles. Smartphone connection via Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto opens up access to a range of functions and apps. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers.
The petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 k m/h in 6.2 seconds.
The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.
Priced at an ex-showroom price of INR 62.6 lakhs.