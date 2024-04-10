Breaking : New Skoda Kodiaq

Škoda Auto recently presented the second generation of the Kodiaq, taking sustainability, spaciousness and safety to a new level. The Czech car manufacturer’s SUV flagship has seen its dimensions increased once again and now features the first elements of the Modern Solid design language. The all-new Kodiaq comes with state-of-the-art infotainment systems including a 13-inch screen and an optional head-up display. Innovative Škoda Smart Dials with haptic controls and a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit come as standard. The voice control system will from mid-2024 onwards become even more advanced with the integration of the AI-based chatbot ChatGPT. Škoda’s large SUV also adopts a new interior concept based on Design Selections. The five powertrains offer outputs from 150 PS to 204 PS, mated to a DSG automatic transmission. The powertrain line-up now also includes a plug‑in hybrid version with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres, though it is doubtful whether this will make it to India and there is also an entry-level mild-hybrid powertrain, which just might. The two top engines are combined with all-wheel drive as standard. Also making their debuts are the latest generations of the LED Matrix beam headlights with a significantly higher light output and the Dynamic Chassis Control system (DCC Plus).
The interior of the Kodiaq is focused on sustainability. All textiles used for the seat upholstery, the carpets in the cabin and the luggage compartment as well as the headliner contain recycled polyester or, in the case of the Design Selection Lounge, a combination of recycled yarns and natural wool. The leather featured in the ecoSuite Design Selection is tanned in an environmentally friendly way using residues from coffee bean processing. The iconic umbrella is also made from sustainable materials. New to the list of Simply Clever details are a display cleaner stored in the centre console and a storage box on the central tunnel in front of the sliding rear seat bench, which once again enables backward and forward adjustment. Two additional seats in the third row are optionally available. The two cargo elements under the boot floor have been improved and are now made of aluminium. Also on board in the second Kodiaq generation is the door edge protection. There is now a QR code in the boot, linking users to an instructional video on how to make full use of the luggage and storage compartments.
We just hope that we don't get a sticker price shock from the already high INR 46 lakh ex-showroom price, unlike the Superb