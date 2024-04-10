Breaking : New Skoda Kodiaq

The interior of the Kodiaq is focused on sustainability. All textiles used for the seat upholstery, the carpets in the cabin and the luggage compartment as well as the headliner contain recycled polyester or, in the case of the Design Selection Lounge, a combination of recycled yarns and natural wool. The leather featured in the ecoSuite Design Selection is tanned in an environmentally friendly way using residues from coffee bean processing. The iconic umbrella is also made from sustainable materials. New to the list of Simply Clever details are a display cleaner stored in the centre console and a storage box on the central tunnel in front of the sliding rear seat bench, which once again enables backward and forward adjustment. Two additional seats in the third row are optionally available. The two cargo elements under the boot floor have been improved and are now made of aluminium. Also on board in the second Kodiaq generation is the door edge protection. There is now a QR code in the boot, linking users to an instructional video on how to make full use of the luggage and storage compartments.

We just hope that we don't get a sticker price shock from the already high INR 46 lakh ex-showroom price, unlike the Superb