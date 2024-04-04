Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched, priced from INR 7.73 lakh

The crossover is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx and thus features near-identical styling. However, the front end has been revised by Toyota designers to align it with the styling of the marque's cars like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It also comes with differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels.

Available in E, S, S+, G and V variants, the Taisor is packed to the gills with features. On the outside, all lighting units, including the headlights, DRLs, connected LED tail lamps and blinkers, are LEDs.