Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched, priced from INR 7.73 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in India with a base asking price of INR 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory).
The crossover is the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx and thus features near-identical styling. However, the front end has been revised by Toyota designers to align it with the styling of the marque's cars like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It also comes with differently styled 16-inch alloy wheels.
Available in E, S, S+, G and V variants, the Taisor is packed to the gills with features. On the outside, all lighting units, including the headlights, DRLs, connected LED tail lamps and blinkers, are LEDs.
Inside, there is a dual tone dash, fabric seats, flat-bottom steering wheel (leather-wrapped) with tilt and telescopic adjustment, automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear foldable seats, height-adjustable driver seat and a sliding front armrest with storage.
To enhance usability, Toyota is offering wireless charger, paddle shifters, cruise control, keyless entry, engine push-start/stop system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, USB ports, head-up display, 360-degree camera, 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.
Safety-wise, the Taisor comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist and Roll Over Mitigation, and ISOFIX points for child seats.
As for colours, the Taisor comes in Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Lucent Orange (single tone colours), Sportin Red Dual Tone, Enticing Silver Dual Tone and Cafe White Dual Tone (dual tone colours).
Powertrain options offered with the crossover are - a 90 PS, 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine (there is also a CNG version of the motor on offer) and 100 PS, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit.
The former comes with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options and the turbo petrol is offered with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices.
Claimed fuel economy figures of the Taisor are as follows:
1.2-litre NA petrol manual - 21.7 km/l
1.2-litre NA petrol AMT - 22.8 km/l
1.0-litre turbo petrol manual - 21.5 km/l
1.0-litre turbo petrol auto - 20 km/l
Variants with the NA mill are priced between INR 7,73,500 and INR 9,52,500, while the CNG option is priced at INR 8,71,500 (E variant with the manual transmission). Variants with the turbo mill are priced between INR 10,55,500 and INR 12,87,500 (prices are ex-showroom).
Customers who purchase the car will benefit from complimentary Toyota Roadside Assistance for the first five years, extended warranty with a standard coverage of three years/one lakh km (extendable up to five years/2.2 lakh km), and Toyota Smiles Plus package (prepaid maintenance).