Cars

Within the first 60 minutes of opening bookings, XUV 3XO receives over 50000 bookings

More than 3x the response!
XUV 3X0
XUV 3X0

The XUV 3XO has captured over 27000 bookings recorded within the first 10 minutes alone, demonstrating incredible enthusiasm for Mahindra’s new SUV. This milestone underscores the XUV 3XO’s standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance and unmatched safety.

XUV 3X0
A 3X better successor

The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence on May 26, 2024. Anticipating this the company has already produced over 10000 units. Bookings for the XUV 3XO continue to be open both online and at all authorised Mahindra dealerships.

Mahindra
XUV 300
Bookings

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com