A 3X better successor

So named because the company says that the new vehicle delivers many times over its previous avatar, the 3XO has undeniably gotten its act together in a proper manner. Gone are the staid looks of yesteryear’s, the front now looks sharper and more chiseled.

The company likes to refer to this as the ‘baby brother’ of the XUV 700, and hence has incorporated most of the features from its elder sibling. This includes Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), utilising an array of cameras and ultrasonic cameras and advanced safety features like 6 airbags as standard throughout the range and a new Electronic Stability Program (ESP) version 9.3, which jointly make the vehicle a safer haven for everyone.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Features like dual zone climate control, a 65-watt fast charging USB-C port, full digital control and instrumentation screens and a segment topping sunroof also ensure that creature comforts are not lacking.