Force Gurkha 5-door unveiled alongside updated 3-door SUV

Force Motors has, after taking its own sweet time, unveiled the new 5-door Gurkha for the Indian market. The SUV was revealed alongside the 3-door, which has been updated for the model year 2024.
The new five-door model is nearly 4.4 metres long and has a wheelbase that is just over 2.8 metres long. In comparison to the three-door model, the length and wheelbase are up by 425 mm.
Both models feature LED headlamps with LED DRLs, 18-inch wheels, 233 mm ground clearance, a 63.5-litre fuel tank and impressive off-roading hardware like differential locks on both axles, among others.
Inside, passengers are greeted by a crude dashboard featuring a digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that seems like an afterthought.
While the Gurkha comes with four captain seats in three-door form, the five-door has captain seats in the first and last rows and a bench seat in the middle. Notably, the bench does not come with a headrest or a three-point seatbelt for the centre passenger.
Power comes from a 2.6-litre diesel engine making 140 PS and 320 Nm. The motor is teamed with a five-speed manual gearbox. The SUV features an independent double-wishbone front suspension with a multi-link suspension in the back and anti-roll bars at both ends.
To be available in black, green, red, and white colours (for both variants), the 2024 Gurkha three-door and the new five-door will be launched in May, while bookings are already accepted.