Lamborghini goes Hybrid

The Lamborghini 634 – the code name for the successor to the Huracán that will join the High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) line-up – will be equipped with a twin-turbo V8 engine, combined with a hybrid system incorporating three electric motors and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that recently debuted on the Lamborghini Revuelto, optimised for the new model. The all-new engine is a clean-sheet design from Sant’Agata Bolognese, with the objective of delivering performance and driving emotion that surpass those of the current Huracán range. The twin-turbo V8 combines the high linearity of progression that made the Lamborghini V10 famous with the high power and specific torque of a new-generation turbocharged engine.

The twin-turbo V8 features displacement of 4.0 liters and an exceptional specific power of 197 bhp/liter. The maximum power delivered will be 790 bhp between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm, reaching a maximum engine speed of 10,000 rpm: a figure normally reserved for racing engines and making the new V8 unique in the landscape of road-going super sports cars. It is also unique in terms of the maximum torque delivery of 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm, with an exhilarating progression similar to that of a racing engine, thanks to the perfect integration of the electric unit with the combustion engine.