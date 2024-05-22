Mercedes-Benz launches the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance ‘Edition 1’ and Maybach GLS 600 SUV

For the Maybach GLS600 4MATIC, there is the Burmester® surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, MULTIBEAM LED with high beam assist, GUARD 360°burglary-resistant laminated safety glass with thermal and noise insulation, Acoustic Comfort package, upgraded parking system: parking Gen 5.0 and upgraded steering wheel design and features.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is priced at INR 3.35 crores, whilst the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE is priced at INR 3.30 crores and the ‘Edition 1’ starts at INR 3.8 crores. All prices ex-showroom.