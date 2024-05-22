Mercedes-Benz launches the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance ‘Edition 1’ and Maybach GLS 600 SUV

The new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE in an exclusive ‘Edition 1’, is the most powerful S-Class ever, a consummate blend of luxury, comfort, and brute strength. It combines unbridled performance with innovative technology and unsurpassed luxury, making AMG S 63 E Performance Edition 1, a coveted performance vehicle in its most luxurious form. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS on other hand is the pinnacle of luxury, embodying the ultimate luxury experience with its impressive exterior design and high-class interior appointments. In a short span since its debut in India, this luxury SUV has been the most aspired luxury vehicle across the country, for customers seeking an opulent and exclusive Maybach experience in the form of a SUV.
The AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE Edition 1 directly derives its technology from Formula 1; featuring a handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine at the front and electric motor at the rear axle for 802 hp combined output. It includes the exclusive and limited ‘Edition 1’ paintwork in MANUFAKTUR alpine grey solid, 21-inch forged wheels and upholstery with red topstitching. AMG-specific side sill panels , AMG Performance steering wheel, seven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.
For the Maybach GLS600 4MATIC, there is the Burmester® surround sound system, MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System, MULTIBEAM LED with high beam assist, GUARD 360°burglary-resistant laminated safety glass with thermal and noise insulation, Acoustic Comfort package, upgraded parking system: parking Gen 5.0 and upgraded steering wheel design and features.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is priced at INR 3.35 crores, whilst the AMG S 63 E PERFORMANCE is priced at INR 3.30 crores and the ‘Edition 1’ starts at INR 3.8 crores. All prices ex-showroom.