MG launches '100-Year Limited Edition'

MG (Morris Garages) is a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, and has just launched the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ featuring the iconic 'Evergreen' colour synonymous with British racing history spanning over 110 years.

Celebrating over a century of racing history, these Limited-Edition models capture the essence of performance and craftsmanship that define MG and will be available in its Comet EV, Astor and Hector Sharp Pro variants as well as its ZS EV.

These editions will come in an ‘Evergreen’ exterior with a starry black finished roof and dark finished elements along with the ‘100-Year Edition’ badge on the tailgate.

Additionally, the interior has an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered in the front headrests imparting sporty character to honour the history of the world of racing. The Limited Edition will also come with an ‘Evergreen’ themed ICE unit along with the customisable widget colour.