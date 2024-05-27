MG launches '100-Year Limited Edition'

MG (Morris Garages) is a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, and has just launched the ‘100-Year Limited Edition’ featuring the iconic 'Evergreen' colour synonymous with British racing history spanning over 110 years.
Celebrating over a century of racing history, these Limited-Edition models capture the essence of performance and craftsmanship that define MG and will be available in its Comet EV, Astor and Hector Sharp Pro variants as well as its ZS EV.
These editions will come in an ‘Evergreen’ exterior with a starry black finished roof and dark finished elements along with the ‘100-Year Edition’ badge on the tailgate.
Additionally, the interior has an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered in the front headrests imparting sporty character to honour the history of the world of racing. The Limited Edition will also come with an ‘Evergreen’ themed ICE unit along with the customisable widget colour.
These models were showcased at a spanking new facility in Chennai. Built over an area of 5,000 sq. ft., the new dealership, MG Chennai Mount Road, shares the overall look and feel of MG India’s futuristic customer approach, which resonates with the preferences of modern, urban car buyers who are tech-savvy and auto enthusiasts.
The showroom is accompanied by a 16,000 sq. ft. modern service facility to cater to the requirements of its customers. It has been designed under the brand’s “Emotional Dynamism” philosophy, which combines contemporary brand elements and slick colour palettes.
On the exterior, the front fascia of MG’s dealerships adopts a unique façade grill, signifying the confluence of the sky and the earth. Inside, the store perfectly demonstrates the brand’s experience-first approach, which aims to captivate all five senses of its prospective customers through intelligent and creative elements like a big LED configurator wall.
The company aims to establish 100 new touchpoints by the end of the year and achieve a target of more than 500 touchpoints in 275 cities by the end of FY 2024-25.