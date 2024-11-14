BMW has launched the new M340i xDrive in India, the most powerful sporting saloon

Under the hood, the BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc inline-six engine producing 374 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with an M Sport exhaust that gives it a distinctive sound. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, it stands as the fastest BMW manufactured in India and the country’s fastest ICE-powered vehicle.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission offers nearly seamless gear shifts, and the transmission pairs seamlessly with the engine in all driving conditions to optimize power and efficiency. Steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function come standard, while Driver Experience Control modes like SPORT and SPORT+ enhance dynamic driving, sending power to the rear wheels for added thrill.

BMW’s intelligent all-wheel drive system, xDrive, continuously assesses driving conditions to ensure maximum traction, agility, and stability. The M Sport rear differential further optimizes traction and cornering by electronically modulating power distribution to each wheel, helping prevent understeer and oversteer during complex maneuvers. Tuned for dynamic driving, the M Sport suspension can lower the car by 10 mm for an even sportier ride, and Variable Sport Steering remains precise with minimal input. M Sport brakes deliver exceptional stopping power, featuring blue calipers with the M logo for added style and performance. The BMW Performance Control System enhances stability by applying targeted braking to individual wheels as needed.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology integrates a suite of digital features, making the vehicle a highly connected experience. ConnectedDrive options include Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, and Remote Services accessible via the MyBMW app. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional offers a 14.9-inch freestanding Curved Display with navigation, a 12.3-inch digital display behind the steering wheel, and a head-up display for an immersive driving experience.

Priced at INR 74.9 lakhs, ex-showroom