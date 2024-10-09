Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new E-Class LWB, the top-selling executive sedan in its category in India.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled their brand new E-Class with a Long Wheelbase (LWB). As it unveils the sixth generation of its best-selling vehicle in India, the New LWB E-Class, Mercedes-Benz bolsters its lineup of sedans even further. The E-Class is, without a doubt, the best-selling luxury saloon in India, with over 57,000 vehicles on the road. Since its production began in 1995, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has also been the "longest-running production car" in India.

Advancements such as the THERMOTRONIC® Digital Vent Control, which permits individual and automated temperature adjustments, and the MBUX Superscreen, which provides a vast digital interface for an entirely immersive technological experience, are examples of the state-of-the-art technological features introduced by the new E-Class LWB. Thanks to these technological advancements and the driver's customized AI-driven routines, the New E-Class adapts to their every need. With features such as the Burmester® 4D surround sound system, seats that electrically recline up to 36 degrees with extendable thigh support, rear sun blinds controlled by MBUX, and comfort neck pillows, the new LWB E-Class provides an unparalleled level of rear seat luxury.

The India-specific suspension of the'made in India' E-Class improves ride quality, and the glasses are built with components sourced locally. Standard on all vehicles is Active Brake Assist, which may be customized to suit individual customer preferences for even more ease. It has a front center airbag, making it the first and only Mercedes-Benz manufactured in India.