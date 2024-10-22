Emergency response

Designed for India, with ISUZU technology and an understanding of the needs of healthcare providers, the new ambulance comes with 14 ‘Best-in-Class’ features ushering in a new era in ‘Basic Life Support’ ambulances in the country. It is powered by the RZ4E 1.9L 4-cylinder VGS Turbo intercooled engine, which has a flat peak torque curve, that delivers 161 bhp @3600 rpm and torque of 360 Nm @ 2000-2500 rpm.

In terms of Active safety, it comes with many Best-in-Class features like TCS (Traction Control System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HDC (Hill Descent Control), EBA (Emergency Brake Assist), BOS (Intelligent Brake Over-ride System) apart from ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution). For Passive safety, it comes with pedestrian friendly front fascia, driver and co-driver seats have 3-point seat belts with pre-tensioner load limiters, seat belt warning system, airbags for driver and co-driver, collapsible steering column and side intrusion protection beam for the front cabin.

The front cabin with its twin cockpit ergonomic design with front wrap around bucket seats of high-quality fabric upholstery with adjustable headrests and air-conditioning enables the driver and co-driver have a comfortable & fatigue-free ride during the journeys.

Attention has been given to the Patient transport compartment while designing it to comply with all the AIS-125 Type C Ambulance specifications. It is fully equipped with the mandatory warning lights, flashers, sirens, side lights and PA system along with the high visibility stickers on the vehicle body. Care has been taken in making it durable and interiors hygienic, rust-free with PUF insulated GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic) body panels.