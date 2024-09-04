Hyundai launches Creta Knight: A bold new chapter in SUV legacy

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Creta Knight adding a new chapter to the legacy of its SUV. Encapsulating the enigmatic allure of the color ‘Black’, the Creta Knight is designed to evoke a sense of exclusivity and distinction, setting it apart from any other SUV on the road. The Creta Knight is poised to captivate customers with its unmistakable road presence. It offers over 21 changes. The exterior of the SUV is enhanced with bold black painted elements, including a black painted front radiator grille, matte black front and rear Hyundai Logo, R17 alloys with red brake calipers, a black spoiler, painted ORVMs, a black painted side sill garnish and a lot more.