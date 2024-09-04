Hyundai launches Creta Knight: A bold new chapter in SUV legacy

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched the Creta Knight adding a new chapter to the legacy of its SUV. Encapsulating the enigmatic allure of the color ‘Black’, the Creta Knight is designed to evoke a sense of exclusivity and distinction, setting it apart from any other SUV on the road. The Creta Knight is poised to captivate customers with its unmistakable road presence. It offers over 21 changes. The exterior of the SUV is enhanced with bold black painted elements, including a black painted front radiator grille, matte black front and rear Hyundai Logo, R17 alloys with red brake calipers, a black spoiler, painted ORVMs, a black painted side sill garnish and a lot more.
On the inside, you get all black interiors with brass colour inserts, black leatherette upholstery with brass piping and stitching, sporty metal pedals and leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear boot with brass stitching. It will be available with both 1.5l MPi Petrol engine (6 speed Manual and IVT transmission) and the 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine (6 speed Manual and Automatic transmission) in S(O) and SX (O) variants.
Pricing starts at INR 14.50 lakhs, ex-showroom.