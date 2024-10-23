Volkswagen's pin-up model

Volkswagen India announced the accomplishment of yet another milestone for the Virtus, that has crossed the 50,000 units - wholesale milestone in over 28 months. The Volkswagen Virtus has also become India’s highest selling premium sedan for the calendar year 2024, recording over 17,000 units sold this year, till date. The landmark sales milestone further solidifies the Virtus' position as the No. 1 premium sedan in India, capturing the hearts of Indian customers with its dynamic performance, cutting-edge features, and resilient safety standards. This year, the brand’s India 2.0 cars, Virtus and Taigun collectively surpassed the one lakh domestic sales milestone in the second quarter. Volkswagen India has continued to drive market excitement with benchmark setting products over the last one and a half decades. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the brand crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India, with the India 2.0 models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of the domestic volumes in a short span of over 3 years, ever since the market introduction of Taigun.

Earlier this month, the Brand introduced the much anticipated new Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, epitomizing sporty aesthetics in a new black themed avatar.