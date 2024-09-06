Creta wins the prestigious Design India award

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE) were presented with ‘India’s Best Design Projects Award’ at ‘India’s Best Design Awards 2024’ by Design India, for the new Hyundai CRETA. This accolade is a testament to Hyundai’s global design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, personifying itself in the captivating, modern and bold stance of the new Hyundai CRETA.

The new Hyundai CRETA is an all-rounder SUV that ticks all the right boxes. Its design goes beyond mere style, combining bold aesthetics with functional practicality and a rich heritage. The refreshed design appeals to the growing popularity of SUVs, offering a distinctive and modern look. Inside, the Hyundai CRETA seamlessly blends practicality with a premium feel, using high-quality materials and a design focused on the Indian user experience. This facelift builds on the success of the Hyundai CRETA nameplate.

The new Hyundai CRETA continues to fulfill dreams of those seeking a contemporary and adventurous SUV, thus making India ‘Live the SUV Life.’