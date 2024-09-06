Italian grace with pace

offered in India with a powerful internal combustion engine variant, the Maserati GranTurismo coupé expertly combines the thrilling performance of a sports vehicle with the comfort required for extended journeys. This personifies the very definition of grand touring and establishes a new benchmark for automotive luxury. The GranTurismo is a genuine four-seater, with enough room for four persons, and it will be available in two different ICE versions in India.

The GranTurismo models are propelled by the formidable 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo engine, which brings together innovations formerly developed for Formula One and now available in a power unit of a regular production vehicle. The most powerful internal combustion engine ever installed in a GranTurismo, it can produce up to 550 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 320 km/h. There is also a Modena version of this engine, which can produce 490 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is standard on all GranTurismo versions, and by positioning the front differential parallel to the engine, an optimal setup was achieved that greatly improves the vehicle's handling and responsiveness. The GranTurismo achieves exceptional weight efficiency by the use of lightweight materials like magnesium and aluminum in conjunction with high-performance steel.