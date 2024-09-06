Luxury with electrifying performance: the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

The first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach has been launched in India, as the EQS 680 SUV. This vehicle ushers in a new era of Maybach in India, setting an unparalleled standard in the all-electric, top-end luxury SUV segment. The design of the SUV truly does justice to Karl Maybach’s maxim – ‘What is good, must also be beautiful’
The Maybach EQS SUV combines state-of-the-art technologies with the exclusivity of Maybach, creating a holistic luxury experience for all the senses– from the sound experience to light displays, and from exquisite materials to fragrance and driving comfort. In the electric era too, Mercedes-Maybach exudes "sophisticated luxury" in every detail. The brand's style is characterised by expressive beauty, refinement and grace.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the iconic Mercedes star prominently on the hood, with a brand-typical black panel adorned with vertical chrome accents and a smooth, integrated radar sensorpanel. Chrome-plated filigree slats accentuate the bumper's air intake, while the classic MAYBACH lettering is subtly integrated into a chrome strip aligned with the continuous digital light headlights. The Maybach pattern appears in trim parts of the side bumper and is projected on the doors for a unique welcome. Side features include bold chrome surrounds on the windows and B-pillar, emphasising the vehicle's length and quality, with a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar and subtly integrated EQS lettering. The pronounced wheel arches are complemented by high-gloss black cladding, exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy wheels, and illuminated running boards with anodized aluminum treads. At the rear, continuous light strip rear lights and chrome accents on the tailgate, rear apron, and spoiler lip highlight the SUV’s exclusivity. The model offers a two-tone paintwork in five combinations, applied by hand to the highest standards.
The interior of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV seamlessly blends tradition with avant-garde elements. It features the MBUX Hyperscreen with a “zero layer” interface and bespoke Maybach animations, all presented in an elegant deep blue. Highlights include an animated instrument cluster in “MAYBACH” mode, with rose gold surrounds and a silk scarf-like movement of the pointers. The central display offers intuitive interaction, with options to customise display styles and modes. Rear passengers enjoy extensive comfort with two 11.6-inch displays and MBUX High-End Rear Seat entertainment, including a rear tablet for remote control and MBUX Interior Assist for gesture-based functions. The cabin features Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather in rich hues and optional MANUFAKTURcleather for added luxury. Natural wood trims and high-quality design elements, including the Maybach
Another exclusive features are the standard automatic comfort doors at the front and rear. The recessed door handles extend, if the driver approaches the vehicle from the side from a distance as far as approximately 20 feet. The driver door opens automatically when approaching the vehicle from a distance as far as approximately 5 feet. This exceptional welcome function can be activated and deactivated in the MBUX central display. All other doors can be opened and closed remotely via MBUX – with a simple press of the vehicle key, in the central display or the standard MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment. The driver door also closes automatically as soon as the brake pedal is pressed.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV delivers a superior audio experience with the standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system and Dolby Atmos technology. Featuring 15 speakers, including bass speakers, 3Dspeakers, and seat exciters, it offers unparalleled clarity and depth, replicating the artist’s original studio sound. The system supports individual sound adjustment per MBUX profile and provides a four-dimensional listening experience. The “Aerial Grace” driving sound, unique to this electric model, adapts in real-time to driving parameters for an interactive acoustic experience.
The EQS 680 comes with a range of around 500 kilometres (WLTP range: 611) from a 650 bhp motor with 950 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h. You can get a 10-80% in 31 mins from a 200 kWh fast charger and 300 kilometres of range in 20 minutes.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 is priced at INR 2.25 crores, ex-showroom onwards