Luxury with electrifying performance: the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

The first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach has been launched in India, as the EQS 680 SUV. This vehicle ushers in a new era of Maybach in India, setting an unparalleled standard in the all-electric, top-end luxury SUV segment. The design of the SUV truly does justice to Karl Maybach’s maxim – ‘What is good, must also be beautiful’

The Maybach EQS SUV combines state-of-the-art technologies with the exclusivity of Maybach, creating a holistic luxury experience for all the senses– from the sound experience to light displays, and from exquisite materials to fragrance and driving comfort. In the electric era too, Mercedes-Maybach exudes "sophisticated luxury" in every detail. The brand's style is characterised by expressive beauty, refinement and grace.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the iconic Mercedes star prominently on the hood, with a brand-typical black panel adorned with vertical chrome accents and a smooth, integrated radar sensorpanel. Chrome-plated filigree slats accentuate the bumper's air intake, while the classic MAYBACH lettering is subtly integrated into a chrome strip aligned with the continuous digital light headlights. The Maybach pattern appears in trim parts of the side bumper and is projected on the doors for a unique welcome. Side features include bold chrome surrounds on the windows and B-pillar, emphasising the vehicle's length and quality, with a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar and subtly integrated EQS lettering. The pronounced wheel arches are complemented by high-gloss black cladding, exclusive 21 or 22-inch alloy wheels, and illuminated running boards with anodized aluminum treads. At the rear, continuous light strip rear lights and chrome accents on the tailgate, rear apron, and spoiler lip highlight the SUV’s exclusivity. The model offers a two-tone paintwork in five combinations, applied by hand to the highest standards.