A mouthful of sky

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially launched the Hyundai VENUE E+ variant, featuring an electric sunroof. The Hyundai VENUE, with its bold design, cutting-edge technology, and seamless connectivity, is designed to meet the demands of ambitious customers seeking a dynamic lifestyle.

Powered by the Kappa 1.2 MPi petrol engine with a manual transmission, the VENUE E+ variant includes features such as a Smart Electric Sunroof, Digital Cluster with color TFT Multi-Information Display (MID), front and rear adjustable headrests, a 60:40 rear seat split, and a two-step reclining rear seat, among others. Prioritizing safety, this variant offers six airbags, a day/night IRVM, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and much more.

The vehicle is priced at INR 8.23 lakhs, ex-showroom