Honda Cars India introduces new Apex Edition of Honda Elevate for the festive season

As part of their continuing festive campaign, The Great Honda Fest, Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) unveiled the New Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, a popular mid-size SUV. The limited-edition Apex Edition is based on the Honda Elevate V and VX grades and comes with a manual transmission (MT) or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Apex Edition adds a new premium package of exterior and interior upgrades to the Honda Elevate, expanding on its already impressive list of features, roomy cabin, and daring style. It will be available in every colour option and contains modern technology. Prices range from INR 12.86 to 15.25 lakh, ex-showroom India.