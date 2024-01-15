5-door Thar spotted on tar!

The Mahindra Thar has always been a bit of a cult machine, though it had a limited audience because it was so far available only in a 3-door version. Well, the rumour mill has been on overdrive of a 5-door version more suited to family use, so when we saw a test mule on the roads, we thought we should bring the photos to you.

Heavily disguised, there is no hiding that this is a proper 5-door version. Although exact specs are not known, it is sure to have a similar mechanical layout as the 3-door version, so that means the 2.0-litre mStallion for petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk for diesel, both with a choice of 6-speed manual or automatic trannies. Naturally, power and torque figures would need to be tweaked for the larger vehicle, so we would not be surprised if they are like the Scorpio N that has 200 bhp and 370 Nm of torque in petrol and 172 bhp and 370 Nm of torque in the diesel.

The feature and trim list are also expected to be similar to the 3-door but one thing is for certain – it will maintain the legendary 4x4 capabilities of the original. It may not have the same attributes as a mountain goat because of the longer wheelbase but will be a very capable vehicle nonetheless. Naturally, for poseurs, a rear-wheel drive will also be available.

Equipment levels will also remain similar, though the new versions are expected to gain niceties like rear-air-con vents and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen up front. In a concession to modern times, 6 airbags might also be available in the top versions along with (gasp!) ISOFIX connectors for child seats at the rear. Pricing and launch dates are not clear but expect the price to be north of INR 15 lakhs, ex-showroom for the base model, and we could see the vehicle as early as March 2024 on our roads.

