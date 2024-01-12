2024 MG Astor launched, priced from INR 9.98 lakh

The 2024 MG Astor comes in five different monotone colour options

MG Motor India has introduced the model year 2024 (MY24) Astor today in India. The asking price of the compact SUV begins at INR 9.98 lakh and goes up to INR 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched, priced from INR 15.49 lakh

The 2024 Astor comes with new features like ventilated seats (front row), a wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, updated i-SMART 2.0, and over 80 connected features.

The Astor also comes with 14 autonomous Level 2 features, a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting units, and a dual-tone interior. Powering the car is a set of petrol engine options, which are a 1.5-litre NA (with MT and CVT) and a 1.3-litre turbocharged motor (with AT).

Also read: Hyundai releases Creta facelift's design through sketches

The compact SUV rivals the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The full ex-showroom price list of the 2024 MG Astor is as follows:

Sprint, 1.5-litre petrol MT - INR 9,98,000

Shine, 1.5-litre petrol MT - INR 11,68,000

Select, 1.5-litre petrol MT - INR 12,98,000

Select, 1.5-litre petrol CVT - INR 13,98,000

Sharp Pro, 1.5-litre petrol MT - INR 14,40,800

Black Storm, MT - INR 14,47,800

Sharp Pro, 1.5-litre petrol CVT - INR 15,68,000

Black Storm CVT - INR 15,76,800

Savvy Pro, 1.5-litre petrol CVT - INR 16,58,000

Savvy Pro, 1.3-litre turbo petrol, 6-speed AT - INR 17,89,800