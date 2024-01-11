Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched, priced from INR 15.49 lakh

The 2024 XUV400 Pro also gets a new colourway

Mahindra has launched the XUV400 Pro Range today with prices starting from INR 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Pro range of the electric compact SUV comprises three variants - EC Pro with the 34.5kWh battery and 3.3 kW AC Charger, EL Pro with the 34.5 kWh battery and 7.2 kW AC charger and EL Pro with the 39.4 kWh battery and 7.2 kW AC charger.

The dashboard has been revised for the new Pro variants

The XUV400 Pro range comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, Adrenox connected car system with over 50 features, dual zone automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charger and a rear USB port.

Also, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will be introduced in the next few months, says Mahindra, adding that "this enhancement, along with Alexa compatibility, promises to offer effortless navigation and a user-friendly driving experience."

The XUV400 Pro also has new upholstery with copper stitching

The XUV400 Pro range also comes with a new Nebula Blue colour option, dual tone interior, satin copper accents, blue backlighting.

Full price list of the XUV400 Pro range -

EC Pro - 34.5 kWh, 3.3 kW AC charger: INR 15,49,000/-

EL Pro - 34.5 kWh, 7.2 kW AC charger: INR 16,74,000/-

EL Pro - 39.4 kWh, 7.2 kW AC charger: INR 17,49,000/-

Prices are ex-showroom and introductory.