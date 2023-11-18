The teenage speed demon from Pune gaining laurels in motorsport

While motorsport might not be as huge in India as cricket is, Indians do showcase their passion for two- and four-wheeler racing events when the circus lands on their soil. As a result, more and more young racers are taking up the sport seriously and the belief that racing can be a career has grown exponentially among the youth here.

Indulge has had conversations with many young talents thus far, including motorcycle racers like K Y Ahamed, Sathish, Geoffrey Emmanuel among others, to get to know what racing means to them. One such talented and successful racer is 18-year-old Mohammad Anas Shaikh who is set to take part in the GB4 Championship, a single-seater, four-wheeled motorsport series based in the UK, next year.

Since he will be the only Indian driver in the grid in the series, we had a freewheeling chat with the Pune-based youngster as he prepares to move up the ladder in the racing circus.

Q: Tell us why you started racing.

A: I began racing because of my passion for speed and the thrill of competition. I've been fascinated by cars, speed, and racing. I used to feel a different kind of satisfaction and exhilaration every time I was behind the wheel. The adrenaline rush and the challenge of pushing my limits on the track motivated me to pursue a career in racing. Growing up I idolised Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton and their accomplishments have inspired me in many ways. Having these two legendary drivers as role models has inspired me to strive for greatness and make a good difference in the world of racing, both on and off the track.

He was part of Team DTS Racing in the JK Tyre National Championship this year

Q: Racing is a dangerous sport. What do you think it takes to do well in it? Bravery? Luck? Skill? Team effort? Or all of them combined?

A: Racing is, undoubtedly, a dangerous motorsport. It includes high speeds, close competition, and a certain level of risk. That’s why numerous safety measures, training, and guidelines are in place to reduce these risks and ensure the safety of drivers, spectators, and everyone involved in the sport. As drivers we receive extensive training, and race tracks are built with safety features to reduce potential risks. Despite the dangers, the thrill of competition and the passion for the motorsport drives me to pursue racing as a career. Succeeding in racing requires a combination of bravery, skill, teamwork, and a bit of luck. As drivers we need to be adaptable, making split-second decisions during races, and continuous training and mental focus are vital to stay competitive and safe in this challenging sport.

Q: Tell us about your short- and long-term plans.

A: My short-term goal is to become the first Indian driver to win the championship in Great Britain Formula 4. Being a racing driver, I need to focus on improving my skills, obtaining important racing experience, and consistently performing well in races. I want to race in more races, learn from each one, and work together with my team to improve my abilities on the track. Short-term goals also include improving physical fitness and mental strength in order to cope with the challenges of competitive racing. In the long term, my goal is to progress through the levels of motorsports, aiming for higher categories and eventually reaching international racing circuits. I aspire to keep training, improve my techniques, build a strong professional network within the racing setting. Long-term aspirations also include helping to improve motorsport in my region, mentoring future talent, and encouraging the sport's growth throughout India. Finally, my goal is to compete at the greatest level, potentially in Formula 1.

Q: Finally, what is your take on the first-ever MotoGP race that took place in India.

A: I was overjoyed that the government is taking an interest in the field, and it also marks a historic moment for Indian motorsport. The Buddh International Circuit, which is also known for its challenging layout, is an excellent platform for showcasing the skills of top-tier motorcycle racers. According to me it (the race) signified India’s growing presence in the global motorsport arena. Personally I feel that such an event would bring international attention and hosting a MotoGP race reflects the growth and dedication of the Indian motorsport community, and it would definitely inspire aspiring riders and fans across the nation.