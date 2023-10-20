2023 Tata Harrier & Safari launched, priced from INR 15.49 lakh

Fans of Tata’s flagship SUVs -- Harrier and Safari -- have cause to rejoice, for the prices of the facelifted versions of the popular cars have been announced by the Indian marque at an event held recently in Chennai. Tata has also announced that its premium midsize SUVs have scored 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP safety assessment tests.

Also read: 2023 Tata Harrier & Safari Review: Onto the next level

How is the Harrier?

Available in Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless trim levels, the 2023 Tata Harrier comes with a new front end, revised rear section and brand-new wheels. Up front, the SUV now sports a new radiator grille above which sits a full-width LED bar.

The bumper is all-new and in profile, the SUV looks very much the same as the pre-facelift version, barring the wheels (which are available in 18 and 19 inches in size). The 2023 Harrier also has a new rear end, boasting new lighting elements and a fresh bumper.

Inside, Tata has made sure the cabin is brought up-to-date, to keep up with rivals. The Harrier now comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while the touchscreen comes in two sizes – 10.25 inches and 12.3 inches – depending on the trim/variant selected.

There’s more too. The SUV now features a new steering wheel replete with a backlit logo of the manufacturer, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, rear window shades, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, a new drive selector for automatic variants, among many others.

In addition, there are packages bundled with various features which can be added to the regular trim levels. These models come with a ‘+’ or ‘A’ suffix.

So long Safari

The facelifted Safari does not completely resemble the 2023 Harrier when viewed head-on

Thanks to the recent facelift, the 2023 Safari looks different when looked head-on than the Harrier, which was not the case earlier. It gets its own radiator grille, unique inserts on the lower air dam and dissimilar headlamps.

Along the sides, the Safari gets 19-inch wheels, again different to those the Harrier has, new stop lamps with a full-width LED bar, and a fresh bumper design that mimics the front bumper styling elements.

Step inside and there isn’t much to differentiate between the 2023 Harrier and Safari. However, the three-row SUV does come with a different finish on the dash and ventilated captain seats in the second row.

What’s under the hood?

Both SUVs retain the 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine that makes 170 hp and 350 Nm. It can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, which send the motor’s power only to the front wheels.

The cars get Drive modes (Eco, City and Sports) Terrain Response modes (Normal, Rough and Wet) and even modes for the steering (Regular and Sport) as it is now an electrically assisted.

Also read: Nissan Magnite AMT Review: Making autos available to all

The Harrier rivals the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. The Safari is pitted against the Mahindra Scorpio N, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

Introductory prices (ex-showroom):

2023 Tata Harrier costs from INR 15.49 lakh

2023 Tata Safari is priced from INR 16.19 lakh