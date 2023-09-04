Honda Elevate launched; Compact SUV space kings finally face a Japanese foe

Honda has introduced the Elevate in the Indian market today. Priced from INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV is a direct rival to segment king, the Hyundai Creta.

Measuring 4,312 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and boasting a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, the car weighs between 1,206 kg and 1,258 kg. It has a boot capacity of 458 litres and a 40-litre fuel tank.

The last stat is important, for the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the car, as claimed by Honda, are nothing to write home about. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm returns 15.31 km/l when mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and 16.92 km/l when teamed to a CVT (automatic).

The compact SUV comes with a contemporary cabin

Riding on either 16- or 17-inch wheels based on the variant chosen (both have the same 215-section width though), the Honda Elevate sports ventilated discs up front and drum brakes at the back.

Available in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants, the car comes with McPherson Strut with coil spring up front and torsion beam with coil spring at the rear and has features like automatic headlamps, 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof, smartphone connectivity, wireless charger rain-sensing wipers, six airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The long wheelbase has resulted in adequate cabin space

The full price list of the Honda Elevate is as follows -

Variant MT CVT SV INR 10,99,900 INR 13,20,900 V INR 12,10,900 INR 14,59,900 VX INR 13,49,900 INR 15,99,900 ZX INR 14,89,900 -

The prices are ex-showroom.