Producer Anand and Pallavi Gupta have multiple projects in the pipeline under the banner of Dev Motion Picture. Their upcoming projects include a family drama titled Living with Mom starring Zarina Wahab, Kinshuk Vaidya and Bhumika Gurung; a suspense thriller Hayat, which stars Ayaan Sharma and Manisha Rawat, and a blockbuster comedy, Tera Baap Kaun.

Also read: Joe Jonas spotted wearing wedding ring after a long time amidst divorce rumours with Sophie Turner

Sharing about the project, Living with Mom, the makers reveal, “It is a light comedy revolving around a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, and the relationship they share.”

Speaking about how Zarina, Kinshuk and Bhumika came on board, they stated, “We felt Zarina Wahab was just apt for the role of the mother-in-law. And she did a fantastic job. Bhumika is known for her excellent performances and has a great comic timing. As far as Kinshuk is concerned he can handle all kinds of roles.”

Anand and Pallavi Gupta

Talking about their project, Hayat, they added, “Hayat is a love story with a pinch of suspense. Aham Sharma is playing a writer in the film. He is unable to find a gripping climax for his latest work until he falls in love again. Manisha Rawat is the girl (Hayat) who inspires Aham to complete his story.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra joins Nick Jonas for Texas concert, shares glimpses from their journey

Talking about the type of content they are looking forward to produce, they share, “Today, OTT is filled with adult content and more serious stories. We are looking for content that the entire family can watch. That is the kind of content we are looking for where two or three generations can sit together and watch.”