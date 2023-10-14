Nissan Magnite AMT Review: Making autos available to all

The Nissan Magnite was launched in 2020 and at that time it created quite a sensation with its sharp looks and a potent turbo engine with a CVT automatic. It was also the first in its segment to offer features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It became quite the sensation.

Fast forward to 2023, and Nissan wants to make automatic transmissions more…er…democratic. Enter the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant of the Magnite, available in all variants with the non-turbo 3-cylinder 1.0-litre, producing a modest 72 horses with 96 Nm of torque.

Although the car is spacious, use of dark-coloured

materials do dim the cabin down quite a bit

The Magnite has been covered in detail before, so I am just going to stick with the new AMT version. The engine did not have much grunt earlier so adding an AMT means that you need to work on your mathematical skills to do any overtaking on the road.

Power is just about adequate, but you have to really work the accelerator pedal hard and make the engine go past 1,500 rpm to make decent progress. That said, you can always toggle the transmission in manual mode, which is quite fun because there is no tedious clutch here. However, for most city commutes, the AMT is indeed a boon, given the way traffic is growing everywhere.

The AMT will be a boon for those who will drive the Magnite predominantly in the city

Once you get used to driving any two pedal car, any other drawback seems totally worth it. You do get a ‘hill start assist’ feature, which means that the car will not roll back on a slope and hold for a few seconds – a nifty thing.

The price of the new Magnite starts at INR 6.50 lakh, ex-showroom, which makes it more affordable than smaller SUVs like the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter. Value for money? Definitely. Should you get one? Well, depends on your trip in life.

It is a handsome car and looks good from almost all angles

The Magnite comes with a decently sized boot