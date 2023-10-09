Aston Martin DB12 Review: An Aston-ishing Bond!

The DB11 was an epic act to follow, but with the launch of the DB12 from Aston Martin, the initial impressions are positive. With 671 horses and a staggering 800 Nm of torque, performance is not wanting with a claimed 0-96 km/h time of 3.5 seconds and a top whack of 323 km/h.

Featuring a new suspension system with a new intelligent adaptive damper system and an electronic rear differential (E-diff), the DB12 rides on standard 21-inch forged alloy wheels fitted with ‘AML’ coded Michelin Pilot S 5 tyres made to Aston Martin’s precise requirements.

The Aston DB12 has a very modern interior

Braking is handled by cast-iron 400 mm front discs and 360 mm rear discs as standard, with an optional Carbon Ceramic Brake (CCB) system offering increased braking performance, reduced brake fade and 27 kg weight savings in unsprung mass. Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) with a non-isolated steering column and constant 13.09:1 ratio rack has a pure and uncorrupted feel with a swift but natural-feeling rate of response.

High-performance and high-style are intrinsic to the DB12, but so too is exceptional comfort, quality and craftsmanship. Clean, contemporary design and the finest materials create a look and feel unique to Aston Martin. The DB12 range is the first to receive Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment system. The new system is a fully integrated multi-screen system with full online connectivity and displayed using 10.25-inch Pure Black touchscreen technology with full capacitive single and multi-finger gesture control.

The car can do over 200 miles per hour!

Understanding the need for balance between touchscreen commands and the positive tactility of physical switches, buttons are retained for the key mechanical operations of gear selection, drive selection, heating and ventilation. There are also override switches for chassis, ESP and exhaust, Lane Assist and Park Distance Control, ensuring the most used controls are always conveniently to hand.

The DB12 Volante also offers a new experience in listening enjoyment thanks to Aston Martin’s new audio partners, Bowers & Wilkins. The standard-fitment 390 W 11-speaker audio system offers a surround sound mode and employs QuantumLogic sound processing to create a soundscape and audio performance designed to match the DB12 perfectly.

The DB12 comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine

For true audiophiles, Aston Martin has developed an optional halo system taking technologies and innovations found in Bowers & Wilkins’ world-class domestic hi-fi. Acoustically engineered for the DB12 interior volume and shape, this 15-speaker, double amplifier 1,170 W surround sound system features high-performance loudspeakers such as Aluminium Double Dome tweeters and Continuum midrange speakers together with dedicated 3D headline speakers and a powerful subwoofer to immerse occupants in their favourite music. With Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, occupants can also access their device applications seamlessly.

At the launch, Gregory Adams, Regional President - Asia, Aston Martin, said, "Marking its 110th anniversary, 2023 has seen Aston Martin shine brighter than ever, supported by the arrival of a true-game changing model, the Aston Martin DB12. Dating back 95 of Aston Martin’s iconic 110 years, the history of Aston Martin in India is a long one, with the first Aston Martin imported into India in 1928 – an Aston Martin S-type sports. We are proud to present and launch the DB12 Coupe, the world’s first Super Tourer to media, customers and prospects in India over the coming weeks, commencing in New Delhi, and continuing to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai."

The DB12 is priced at INR 4.59 crore (ex-showroom) without any optional extras.