New GLE & AMG C43 launched

Let's start with the GLE first. With over 20,000 GLEs on Indian roads, the GLE has been a success story over a period of time and even today commands a strong presence in the luxury SUV category in India. Now upgraded with the latest exterior design language that Mercedes terms as 'sensual clarity', the new GLE gets new 4 and 6 cylinder engines and a host of technology upgrades including the acclaimed MBUX NTG7. With more functionality and razor sharp screens for a full digital experience, the new GLE's beauty is not merely skin deep.

The new GLE LWB

Also read: Aston Martin DB12 Review: An Aston-ishing Bond!

There are now three powertrain options on the new GLE. You get the 300D 4Matic, with 269bhp and 550Nm of torque, the 450D 4Matic with 367bhp and 750Nm of torque, and the 450 petrol with 381bhp and 500Nm of torque. The latter two variants AMG styling and all variants have the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. The GLE450d and the 450 petrol come with AIRMATIC suspension, that results in a comfortable ride as the air suspension uses adaptive technology to automatically ‘read’ the road and adjust the suspension on a continuous basis. Then there is the brilliant Burmester surround sound system with its 12 speakers plus a subwoofer that offers a thumping 590 watt sound output. It is easily one of the best sound systems in any car on Indian roads today. Prices for the GLE are also enough to make you want to rob the bank, with the base GLE 300D starting at INR 96,40,00, followed by the 450 Petrol at INR 1,10,00,000 and the top of the line 450D debuts at INR 1,15,00,000. Naturally, these prices are pan-India ex-showroom.

If your inkling is towards sports cars, look no further than the AMG C43 4Matic. Utilising F1 engine technology, this 1991cc powerhouse uses the world’s first electric exhaust gas turbo for greater power – the same as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team – now you know how the silver arrows are so quick around the track. It is powered by a 48 volt electrical system and spins up to 1,75,000 rpm. This results in high torque at low revs and the C43 is no slouch with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 4.6 seconds. Upto 14 horses come from a belt-driven starter generator (RSG) system. Other wonders include a rear axle steering with the rear wheels moving at 2.5 degrees in opposite direction at speeds upto 60 kmph and in the same direction above that speed. Naturally, AMG Ride control suspension with adaptive damping comes as standard. The AMG C43 4Matic is priced at INR 98,00,000 ex-showroom pan-India.

Also read: Mercedes EQE Review: How green is my… Mercedes!

“The new LWB GLE, with its new design, enhanced features, latest equipment, and technological upgrades;is the most advanced GLE ever, continuing the luxury SUV’s success story in India. The AMG C43 4MATIC on the other hand is developed entirely at Affalterbach in accordance to the AMG famous ‘One Man One Engine’ philosophy making it highly exclusive. The vehicle’s state-of-the-art AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is the world's first series-production unit to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger in the C-Class" said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.