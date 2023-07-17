Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review: Enticing & value for money

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Innova Hycross looks enticing, but it is slightly different. Let’s take a look at the newest, most expensive Maruti yet!

‘Invicto’ stands for ‘undefeated’ in Latin, and with this new vehicle Maruti hopes that it will rule the segment. Competition comes from within the larger extended family with the likes of the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Invicto’s sister vehicle. That said, with the Kia Carnival being discontinued currently, there would not be much competition from anyone else. Some might cite competitors like the Mahindra XUV700 or the MG Hector, but those are positioned in a different segment.

The cabin of the car is very spacious, but the cabin material could have taken a brighter tone

Dimensionally, the Invicto has the same specifications as the Innova Hycross and will be built at Toyota’s Bidadi plant near Bengaluru. On the exterior, the vehicle distinguishes itself with a different mesh grill and two chrome bars that run up to the edge of the headlights. At the rear, the only distinguishable feature is again the taillights – it carries Suzuki’s signature three-lamp blocks. The front also utilises the three-lamp block for daytime running lights.

On the inside, similarities continue. There is of course an 8-seater, although the more comfortable option is the 7-seater with Captain seats in the second row that both slide and recline. There is a third row of seats as well. In terms of luggage capacity, the rear boot space is 239 litres with all three rows up and can be increased to 690 litres with the third row folded.

The MPV's boot space is quite large with the last row seats folded down

The Invicto gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Both models come with all-black interior with Champagne Gold trims. In terms of safety, you do get six airbags as standard, along with some other features like ABS, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, etc.

Powering the vehicle is a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle motor, coupled to an electric motor and a Ni-MH battery. You get a combined 184 horses sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT and the company claims that the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9.5 seconds. Fuel efficiency is around 23.24 km/l (manufacturer claimed).

So how is the Invicto to drive? Like all Toyotas/Suzukis, it is quiet, it is fuel-efficient and gives you a supple, comfortable, though somewhat soft, ride.

Maruti has added its own design touches to the MPV's exterior

This brings us to the pricing. The Zeta+ 7-seater is at INR 24.79 lakh, Zeta+ 8-seater at INR 24.84 lakh and the Alpha+ at INR 28.42 lakh (prices are ex-showroom India). Is it better value for money? Depends which way you look at it. Although the Invicto has done away with some of the features of the Innova Hycross, like the ottoman powered second-row seats, the JBL audio system and most importantly Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), its current value propositioning puts it at around INR 1.5 lakh cheaper than its sister, the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Does that make it a better value proposition? I personally think yes, especially given the fact that you will have to wait two years for its sister – the Innova Hycross ZX model!