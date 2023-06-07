Lo and Behold, Maruti launches Jimny in India!

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the much-awaited Jimny in India. Available only as a 5-door model, the sub-four-metre off-roader will only be available in two main trims - Zeta and Alpha. The base price of the car begins at INR 12.74 lakh, while the top variant costs INR 15.05 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Also read: Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Alto K10 with their S-CNG technology is probably India’s most fuel efficient car

The off-roader is 3,985 mm long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall, while the wheelbase is 2,590 mm. As for the powertrain, the Jimny uses Maruti's K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that develops 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm of twist force.

The transmission options are limited to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Capable of doing up to 16.94 km/l, the Jimny also has a 3-link rigid axle, four-wheel-drive system and a low-range transfer gear.

The small SUV has an old school dashboard

Thanks to its dimunitive size, short front and rear overhangs and a road clearance of 210 mm, the Jimny has impressive approach (36 degrees) and departure angles (47 degrees).

Also read: Strengthening its commitment towards environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is expanding their S-CNG technology to their NEXA portfolio

In terms of features, the Jimny comes with a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an old school analogue instrument cluster, rear-view camera, six airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, ESP, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Hill Hold and Descent Control and more.