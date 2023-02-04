BMW India launches the latest iteration of their premium compact SUV, and it’s bigger than before!

THE ALL-NEW BMW X1 is bigger than its predecessor and is touted to be more powerful and expressive than the outgoing model as well. The monolithic design is a classy play with bold character lines, dollops of chrome, a large kidney grille and the segment-leading adaptive LED headlights. The X1 now rides on large 18-inch wheels and to be honest, it is almost the size of the older X3!

The cabin boasts of the typical BMW feel including the Curved Display. The new Instrument Panel Luxury in Sensatec elevates the interior’s aesthetics. Decorative strips including ambient lighting in instrument panel and front doors as well as accent trim strips in Pearl Chrome enhance the premium character of the cabin. The seemingly floating armrest with storage also integrates the control cluster. Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 12 loudspeakers (in M Sport) offers magnificent sound quality, even at low volumes. It goes without saying that the space on board has also improved dramatically.

BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/ hr in 9.2 seconds. Regardless of which version you choose, you get the seven-speed steptronic dualclutch transmission.