Hector goes premium!

THE MG HECTOR took the market by storm when it was first introduced. The large urban SUV ushered in a level of premiumness and features that were not seen in this segment before and coupled with powerful engine options and a ton of space on board, the Hector was undoubtedly a winning formula.

Now, the Hector has gone in for its first big makeover and MG has ensured that it is more than just a nip and tuck job, for the tech on board has improved as well. From a design standpoint, the Hector sports a new diamond mesh grille and a rear LED tail light that runs across the back with a blade-like motif. The panels and overall design remain the same.

The cabin boasts of a premium air to it and MG has done a stellar job in upping their game in terms of fit and finish. Taking centre stage is the large 14-inch touchscreen interface which happens to be the biggest in its segment! It is the central unit that offers you access to all the features on board the next-generation Hector and is a delight to use. It is rather intuitive and also has built-in controls for you to open and close the panoramic sunroof with a simple slider. The next generation Hector boasts of over 75+ connected features and also gets a range of voice commands that allow you to control various vehicle features including the ambient lighting.

The biggest change is the inclusion of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) package. With a total of 11 active features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist and a novel new feature called traffic jam assist, it makes the Hector a rather safe machine to travel in.

