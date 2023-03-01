AstaGuru presents an auction of classic and vintage cars which will start on March 3

Two vintage cars from Chevrolet's Master Deluxe series are also the highlights of the auction

Mumbai-based auction house AstaGuru is set to host the next edition of its vintage and classic cars auction titled ‘Golden Age Of Motoring.’ The line-up of rare vintage finds offers a drive down memory lane with cars that ushered in an age of engineering wonders in the world’s automotive history. The auction is scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4.

Leading the auction line-up are two extraordinary vintage cars from Rolls Royce Phantom Series. One of these is a Rolls-Royce Phantom II Limousine 1932. Introduced in 1929 to replace the New Phantom, the car was fitted with plenty of amenities that were optioned by the owners who wanted very specific customisations.

The lot boasts of coachwork by Hooper and has been finished in a red exterior with a tan interior. Previously the car was in a collection of statesmen from Hyderabad and then went to Gwalior. Another vehicle up for auction is a Rolls-Royce Phantom III 1938, which introduced the V12 engine to a car from the brand.

Two vintage cars from Chevrolet's Master Deluxe series are also the highlights of the auction, one of them being a Chevrolet Convertible 1940. A classic American car, it was powered by a 3548 cubic inch straight-6 engine and a sleek aerodynamic body design with a grille and stylish chrome accents. The presented lot is finished in a shade of dark green and will be offered with an estimate of INR 55,00,000 – 60,00,000.

With its classic design, spacious interior, and reliable performance the Chevrolet Limousine, 1939, another car at the auction is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a luxurious and memorable driving experience. It will be offered with an estimate of INR 45,00,000 – 55,00,000.