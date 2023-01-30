Bentley launches the extended wheelbase version of the Bentayga in India

From a design standpoint, there are four major exterior changes that make it stand out from the regular Bentayga

THE BENTAYGA EXTENDED wheelbase builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. The end result is a behemoth of an SUV that matches the Mulsanne in terms of absolute comfort on board.

From a design standpoint, there are four major exterior changes that make it stand out from the regular Bentayga. These elements include the longer profile, new front grille; polished 22-inch end spoke wheel alloys and a repositioned sunroof. Apart from that, the lines and overall design match that of the second-generation Bentayga.

The increase in overall dimensions has given way to a spacious cabin that is equipped with the latest technology and boasts of high-level craftsmanship. Not only is the cabin designed to pamper your every sense, the technology on board ensures that you are not left wanting when it comes to features. The Bentley Bentayga EWD boasts of an airline seat specification which is the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, with 22 ways of adjusting a new auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.

The Bentayga EWB is powered by Bentley’s proven 4.0-litre, 32-valve dual twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine. Mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, the V8 delivers 550 PS of power and 770 Nm of torque, which allows it to travel at a top speed of 290 km/h and go from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds. Bentley Bentayga EWD Prices start from `6 crore onwards.

