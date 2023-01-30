Hyundai Motor India launches the all-new Grand i10 NIOS

The Grand i10 NIOS has received a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with a bold new façade that lends it a younger appeal. This has been brought about by the painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lights and a sports body-coloured front bumper. The large hatchback also gets projector headlamps. The overall design continues with that sweptback look that the original version came with. However, it has been modernised to suit the current design elements of the Hyundai brand. The car rides on 15-inch diamond cut alloys and also gets a new LED tail lamp cluster.

Interior

Being a large premium hatchback, the Grand i10 NIOS has always been good on passenger space. There is ample room for two passengers in the front, while the rear bench easily seats three adults. Keeping with the need to offer more tech on board, Hyundai has kitted this car out with a myriad of cutting-edge smart technologies that include an 8-inch touchscreen display with smartphone navigation, wireless phone charger, fully automatic temperature control, voice recognition, cruise control and a fast USB charger. Rear passengers benefit from AC vents as well.

Safety

Hyundai is taking safety rather seriously and the new Grand i10 NIOS is a prime example. The first-in-segment standard safety features on board include 4-Airbags as standard, while the top-end variant gets 6-Airbags. It is also equipped with Electronic Stability Control ( ESC ), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and a Rear camera.

Performance

To ensure that the new Grand i10 NIOS delivers in terms of efficiency, Hyundai is offering it with a powerful yet frugal 1.2 litre Kappa Petrol engine that delivers 83 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque. It is also compliant to run on flex-fuel that has a 20 percent ethanol mix. The petrol engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. Hyundai also has a CNG version on offer and it uses the same 1.2-litre Kappa engine. However, on CNG the output is 69 PS of power and 95 Nm of torque. The CNG version will only be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Value

As a large hatchback that is feature loaded and built for exceptional ride quality, the new Grand i10 NIOS is a heady mix for those who are looking for their first set of wheels and do not want to settle on an entry-level hatchback. Ideal for nuclear families and young owners, the Grand i10 NIOS is available in a range of variants to suit your budget and regardless of which one you opt for, they all offer incredible value for money.

Grand i10 NIOS prices start from `5.68 lahks

