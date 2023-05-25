BMW launches updated Z4 in India, Roadster costs INR 89.30 lakh

The updated BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India with a price tag of INR 89.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold in a sole M40i form, the sports car is retailed as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) and will be available from June 2023 across all BMW dealerships in India.

Available in a number of exterior colourways (seven in total) the Z4 Roadster also gets an array of leather upholstery options. Featuring LED lighting units, the two-seater convertible comes with 19-inch wheels.

The soft-top is inherently lighter than an equivalent hard top

It also gets goodies such as ambient lights, dual zone air conditioning, electrically adjustable seats, 10.25-inch digital displays for the infotainment and instrumentation, aerodynamic devices and plentiful new age safety features among others.

It comes with a 3-litre petrol engine producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and propels the car from nought to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.