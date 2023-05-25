Full price list of MG India’s smallest EV is here!

The full price list of the Comet EV, MG Motor India’s smallest electric car, has been announced. Earlier, the carmaker had only disclosed that the asking price of the Comet EV will begin from ₹ 7.98 lakhs.

There are three variants of the Comet EV on sale in India. The base variant, called Pace, as mentioned above costs ₹ 7.78 lakhs, then comes Play at ₹ 9.28 lakhs, while the top variant named Plush costs ₹ 9.98 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Come May 15, MG will open the order books for the electric vehicle (EV) while deliveries will commence May 22. The prices are introductory and applicable to only the first 5,000 customers who purchase the EV.

The Comet EV, which rivals battery-powered models like the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen e-C3, comes with a boxy design features the latest tech including LED lights, two 10.25-inch screens inside, a rotary drive selector, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and over 55 connected car features. But it also has the smallest alloy wheels (at 12 inches) on any vehicle sold in the market.

Equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery, the Comet has a 42 HP motor developing 110 Nm and an ARAI-certified range of 230 km. A 3.3 kW onboard charger offered by MG recharges the battery in seven hours.

Available in five colours and with multiple graphics packs, the EV is equipped with safety tech including two airbags, ABS, EBD and TPMS.