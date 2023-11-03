The Volkswagen Trail

‘Normal is boring’ is something everyone says, so auto manufacturers try and keep the buzz alive with special editions. The newly launched Trail, by VW India aims to inject some excitement into the Taigun SUV. There are no mechanical changes; instead the Taigun Trail edition will be powered by the 1.5-litre TSi, a proven engine mated to a 6-speed manual. VW’s famed DSG boxes are not on offer here. But that said, you do get a lot, at no extra cost.

Although the changes look merely cosmetic, yet a lot of value has been created by innovative offerings like the standard dashcam. This is a digital video recorder not only for selfies, but also helps monitor the traffic situation with its 140-degree wide viewing front lens. It also features a motion sensor, impact sensor and few more. On the inside you also get ‘Trail’ edition themed seat covers, puddle lamps and sporty foot pedals. On the outside, upgraded features include black outside rear view mirrors with red accents and black Belmont alloys. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "This festive season, we are amplifying the excitement with the introduction of the Taigun Trail edition. With this introduction, we are strengthening our GT Edge Collection and expanding the choices for customers. Keeping in mind the festive spirit, deliveries for Taigun Trail edition is set to commence during the festive period. Prospective customers can book the Taigun Trail edition exclusively online.”

The Taigun Trail is part of the GT Edge collection, and as mentioned before, comes at a standard cost of INR 16.29 lakhs, ex-showroom.