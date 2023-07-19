Review: Hyundai’s Extra Exter

If you are starting out in life and want your first SUV or simply are looking for a worthy addition to your garage as a runabout, the Exter certainly ticks all the boxes. Launched a few days back by Hyundai, it speaks the new Hyundai design language with ‘H’ shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) both front and rear and this is something we shall be seeing in upcoming Hyundai cars like the new Santa Fe as well.

A little boxy but cheeky and with a total length of around 3,815 mm, it is even smaller than its main rival, the Tata Punch by a good 12 mm. Surprisingly, the wheelbase is larger at 2,450 mm, compared to the Punch’s 2,445 mm and this makes the Exter a little more spacious.

The cabin does come with a lot of technology for a budget car

The exterior looks cool. As I said earlier, the new design language of Hyundai is quite modern and boasts a glossy-black diamond shaped front grill. Love it or hate it – the ‘Exter’ branding in satin aluminium sits just above it, whilst a flat bonnet and faux silver skid plates give it that ‘macho’ feel, as of course does the big body cladding over the wheel arches.

The front grill design is carried over to the rear C-pillars, thus giving it a continuity, and the rear also has the same panel at the back. There are two new colours here and we drove the Ranger Khaki, which is a very nice soft green colour. You can get three dual-tone colour options and undoubtedly, they all look quite smart. At the rear you also get a large spoiler that definitely adds to the looks. A ground clearance of 185 mm ensures you are good to go anywhere.

The Exter looks rugged thanks to the use of body claddings and creases on the haunches

The insides are quite smart as well. Of course being a cheaper vehicle, hard plastics are abound, but that is not to say that quality is poor. Quality is top notch – the same front grill pattern carried over to the upper part of the door pads, the coloured air-con vent inserts, the ‘Exter’ branding on the seats – all give the vehicle a certain premium feel. The switchgear feels good too with positive clicks and this being a Hyundai you can be rest assured that the aircon is a chiller.

The instrumentation, in line with current trends, is fully digital now. My only gripe is that there are no proper USB ports for device charging at the rear, only a sole 12-volt socket. In an industry first, Hyundai is offering a dash-cam for the Exter, which records both front and in-cabin scenes. In terms of safety, this is a very good step and useful but you can also use it to get selfies inside the car – though we would not recommend doing this while driving!

The small SUV segment now has a worthy competitor in the Exter

The engine is a sold 1.2-litre unit and develops around 83 PS. It is a silent, linear power delivery engine, so don’t expect firecracker performance. It’s not meant to be that. Instead, it is super-smooth and can be had with both a 5-speed manual as well as an automated manual transmission (AMT) for those who want convenience but at the same time don’t want to give up on fuel economy. A CNG version is also available only with a manual tranny and a 69 PS power output. Incidentally, this engine can handle ethanol-blended petrol (up to 20 per cent - i.e. E20).

Despite being a small car, Hyundai has not skimped on the safety aspect and you get six airbags, a first in this segment. You also get Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill start assist and many other features. At a starting price of INR 5.99 lakh, and going up to INR 10 lakh (prices mentioned are ex-showroom), the Exter should surely be on your shopping list whether you are looking for that first SUV or an urban runabout.