Auto Quickie…

Globally, there are a large number of independent service centres that cater to automobiles. They are generally more cost efficient than mainstream dealers and offer a very high quality of work, compared to the general apathy of mainstream auto dealers. Petromin Corporation the biggest independent automotive service provider in the Middle East region, based out of Saudi Arabia,has tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) during the Saudi-India Investment Forum at the G20 Summit on September 11, 2023. The collaboration was forged against the backdrop of Petromin Corporation already spearheading a technology business in Bengaluru with business partner Spare IT to build a tech driven ecosystem in the automobile service segment.

Initially16 HP-Petromin Express centres have been inaugurated across Chennai and Bangalore, with a plan to open around 1000 more and create 5000 jobs. The first such centre at NH 4 Bda, Industrial Suburb 2nd Stage, Peenya in Bengaluru was inaugurated by Dr PK Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, HPCL India along with Mr KalyanaSivagnanam, GCEO of Petromin Corporation, Mr Sanjay Nigam, CEO, Petromin India & SE Asia, Mr Ashnut Chopra, MD, Petromin India, Mr Amit Garg, Director of Marketing, HPCL India and the Board of Directors, HPCL India.

The Express Centres will offer the walk-in customer, basic maintenance services that will be completed in a record time of 30 minutes.The technology driven ecosystem also comes with its backend connect for spare parts and lubricants as it deals with all possible models and brands in the automobile industry. The easy accessibility and central location of the Express Centres in the city will be an asset. The service centres have already over 200 technical partners trained to handle electric vehicles as well, which are fast evolving as the next generation mode of personal transport.