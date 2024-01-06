Tata introduces Acti.ev new architecture for EVs, unveils Punch.ev

The Tata Punch.ev will sit above the Tiago.ev in the marque's lineup

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has officially unveiled the Punch Ev, the battery-powered version of the small crossover, today. Bookings for the electric car are officially open and can be made by prospects for INR 21,000.

The Punch ev will be offered in Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ trims and feature LED projector headlamps, DRLs, 6 airbags, ESP, EPB with auto hold, 360-degree camera surround view system, leatherette ventilated front seats, multi-mode regen, sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The Acti.ev will also come with a frunk

To be the first model based on a new electric architecture from Tata, named acti.ev, the Punch ev will also feature a frunk. All future electric cars from the Indian marque will be based on acti.ev which Tata says has been designed to feature class-leading efficiencies, maximising space and battery capacity, ADAS Level 2 (ready for ADAS L2+), Vehicle to Load (V2L), Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V), Arcade.ev app suite, and more.

Further more, Tata claims cars underpinned by the new electric vehicle architecture will have a 300–600 km range, can support 7.2–11 kW AC charging, up to 150 kW DC fast charging, and be front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and even all-wheel drive (AWD).