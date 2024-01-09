Hyundai releases Creta facelift's design through sketches

Hyundai has released official design sketches of the Creta compact SUV ahead of its launch, which will take place on January 16, 2024. The two images that were released by the marque offer a clear picture of what to expect with respect to the design of the refreshed vehicle.

Up front, the 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with full-width DRLs, a sizeable grille with three rows of slats, a large air dam, and LED lights lower in the bumper. Of course, the ubiquitous power lines on the bonnet and faux skid plate on the lowest part of the bumper are present.

In the back, the facelifted Hyundai Creta has a profile that reminds one of the Tata Harrier. However, the LED tail lamps are full-width, and they seem similar to the lights the Maruti Gand Vitara has.

Once again, the faux skid plate is placed at the lowest part of the bumper. It also houses the reversing light. In profile, the 2024 Creta looks identical to the 2023 model, barring one thing: the wheels, as even the C-shaped silver highlight remains.

Inside, the facelifted Creta comes with a flat-bottom steering wheel, Mercedes-style infotainment and touchscreen display placement (both are 10.25-inch screens), a two-tone dashboard, beige seat upholstery and door cards, lots of switches on the steering wheel, and more importantly, the centre console, something modern cars lack these days.

Expect the car to come with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an electrically powered driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

As for the powertrains, the car will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol (115 HP), 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 HP), and 1.5-litre diesel (115 HP) options, along with manual, IVT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT options.