Take some fashion cues from Bibi Russell and Nayanika Chatterjee during Kolkata Kettle 5.0

Hop over to the Kolkata Kettle 5.0 at Ballygunge Park and take a cue for your New Year lifestyle and food shopping and style tips from Bibi Russell and Nayanika Chatterjee during a specially curated fashion show. Presented by the Rotary Club of Calcutta, Midtown, the exhibition aims to showcase innovation in fashion, home décor, art, craft and gourmet food under one roof.

What: Kolkata Kettle 5.0

When: January 11 and 12, 2024

Where: 27, Ballygunge Park, Kolkata 700019

Time: 11 am to 8 pm