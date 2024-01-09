Ananya Panday says 'some criticism is helpful,' shares how she blocks mindless trolling

Ananya Panday, who often becomes the target of the troll brigade over subjects like nepotism, in a recent interview addressed how she deals with social media bullying. The actress revealed that she takes criticism in a positive stride and blocks everything else that does not contribute effectively to her acting talents.

Speaking to a media agency, the actress said, "If I hadn’t been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I’m grateful for whatever’s happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling."

She further talked about how she does not fixate on what people think of her work, wants to continue doing her best and play roles that are relatable like her most recent one in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the Zoya Akhtar directorial, she shares the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and portrays the role of Ahana, a marketing executive whose sense of validation comes from double taps and comments online.

"I feel like people’s perceptions change every Friday. You can’t get too carried away by praise or by hate. You have to keep working hard, that’s the best you can do. You can’t change the way people speak, so you can only work on yourself. That’s what I have learned," she added.

Next up, Ananya has Control directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has a web series, Call Me Bae, in her pipeline.