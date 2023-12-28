Ananya Panday's favourite street food includes Sichuan cheese dosa, paneer hungama

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday has shared that she relishes eating weird and unique street food combinations like schezwan cheese dosa, paneer hungama.

The actress also expressed her love for Vada Pav.

In the YouTube video for a media source, which is titled The Bombay Journey, Ananya can be seen talking about her love for street food.

The interviewer asked her: "Don't you eat street food?"



Replying to the same, the Student of the Year 2 actress said: "No, not that much. I like street food like chaat. And I like different and unique street foods like Sichuan cheese dosa, paneer hungama — it's like a paneer with a twist, and has a spicy tangy flavour."

"I like odd combinations like Sichuan in a dosa," shared the 25-year-old actress.

Further the Gehraiyaan actress chose sev puri over pani puri. "That pani puri's water is really messy for me," she said.

The actress also chose vada pav over bhel puri.



"Vada pav is everything," added Ananya.

On the work front, she was recently seen in the coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

She next has Control, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in the pipeline.