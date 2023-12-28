KWK 8: Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan caused her anxiety, reveals crying after he married Amrita Singh 

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore took a stroll down memory lane and shared an anecdote about her son Saif Ali Khan when he accidentally broke a glass door in his childhood. The Amar Prem actress said that Saif was not a brat, but he would cause anxiety all around.

The mother-son duo, Sharmila and Saif appeared on the new episode of the show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'. The 79-year-old actress shared a funny childhood story during their chat with filmmaker and host of the show Karan Johar. Curious, KJo asked, "I've heard, Saif, the most hilarious story about your upbringing."

"That's why we're here. I mean, to share embarrassing stories," quipped Saif. Adding on, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said, "I mean, those are not embarrassing, they are just very entertaining. Sharmila Ji was like the brat of all brats. So we won't talk about how you went right into the window. And you kind of shaped the window with your body shape because of the glass falling."

Narrating the story, Sharmila said: "I wouldn't say he was a brat but he would cause anxiety all around. You never knew what he was up to. Breaking the glass happened accidentally because they were playing."

"So, there was this glass door, I was on the other side of the corridor and he came through, I could see the glass shards falling around him. And I knew I couldn't get there on time to see and do anything heroic. And it was just falling and missing him," added the Mausam actress. The Dil Chahta Hai actor laughingly added, "It was like Amar Chitra Katha, gifted kids, glass everywhere unscathed."

During the episode, Saif also talked about Sharmila's reaction when she found out about his secret marriage to Amrita Singh. The actor recalled, “She told me, ‘I believe you are living with someone and you are doing some things’. I said yes. And she said, ‘Just don’t get married’. And I said, ‘I got married yesterday’, and a big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying and I felt I really hurt her. And she said, ‘You really hurt me, why didn’t you tell me?’ That’s actually what happened."

Koffee with Karan 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.